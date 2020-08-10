Graveside services for Mrs. Alice Pigford Mitchell will begin at 2:30 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Glenn Jackson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Mitchell, 90, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her residence in Meridian, MS.

Born and raised in Okalona, MS, Alice was a member of Central Baptist Church. She retired from Rush Foundation Hospital where she worked in the Pharmacy, Gift Shop, Appointment Desk, and Coding. She was also an avid Mexican Domino player. Mrs. Mitchell deeply loved her nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her daughter, Sally Ann Mitchell of Meridian, MS; son, Terry Mitchell, of Lynn Haven, FL; and her sister-in-law, Georgette Mitchell Mosley of Meridian, MS. Nieces and Nephews, Robbie Huffman, Rose Morgan, Jason Gallop (Sherron), Ray Gallop (Sandra), Susan Williams (Jimmy), Hugh Marion, Paula Lindrum, Bubba Pigford (Sheryl), Bridgette Brown (Phillip), Jody Pigford, Mary Louise McGrane, Gerald Mitchell (Joy), Victor Mitchell, Jr. (Jill), Suzette Mitchell, Kim Waters (M.L.), and Mitch Mosely (Kim) as well as a host of great nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mrs. Alice is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Mitchell; parents, Clarence and Bertha Pigford; brothers, Johnny C. Pigford and Charles M. Pigford; sisters, Clara Bell, Polly Gallop, and Sally Marion; niece Jean Thompson, and nephew, Mike Mitchell.

Pallbearers will be Kendall Hawkins, nephews, and great-nephews.

The family would like to express special thanks to Kendall and Susan Hawkins, Nikki Eichelberger, Jazmine Dennard, and Judy Kilgore.

The family request memorials be made as donations to Central Baptist Church, 2511 C St. Meridian, MS 39301.

