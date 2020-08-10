Advertisement

Ms. Millie Pellicci

By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Graveside services for Ms. Millie Pellicci will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Pellicci, age 88, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her residence.

Millie was a graduate of Newton County Agricultural High School. She moved to Gulfport, MS then she moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL finally moving back to Meridian. She worked for Days Inn before coming to work for Barham Funeral Home where she retired. When she became ill, Beth Barham, her niece, took care of her in her remaining years.

Survivors include her son, Edward H. Taquino of Gulfport, MS; sisters, Ruth Barham and Tootsie Price both of Meridian; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Effie Taylor.

Pallbearers will be her nephews.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

6300 Hwy 39 North

Meridian, MS 39305

PH:601-693-8482

Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

