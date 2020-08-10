NY Times: White House reached out to S.D. gov about adding Trump to Rushmore

(CNN) - President Donald Trump appears to be exploring how he could get his face added to Mount Rushmore.

The New York Times reports his aides reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about it last year.

A source familiar with the paper's coverage says she gave him a replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face when he visited July 4.

Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Mount Rushmore is a federal monument that depicts presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

