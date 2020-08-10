Advertisement

Pelicans lose to Spurs, eliminated from playoff contention with Trail Blazers win

The New Orleans Pelicans were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday.
The New Orleans Pelicans were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday.(Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - Despite the return of Zion Williamson to the court, the Pelicans could not get past the Spurs on Sunday, August 9, and were later officially eliminated from playoff contention.

New Orleans (30-40) fell 122-113 to San Antonio (31-38).

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench to lead the Spurs.

JJ Redick came off the bench to lead the Pelicans with 31 points. Williamson added 25 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Ingram chipped in 17 points.

The Trail Blazers later held on for the 124-121 win over the 76ers to eliminate the Pelicans from postseason consideration.

New Orleans will face Sacramento on Tuesday. The Kings have also been eliminated from making the playoffs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6pm - August 10, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sports 6pm - August 10, 2020

Sports

Sanderson Farms Championship to be played without fans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
The tournament will take place from September 28 to October 4 at The Country Club of Jackson.

Sports

Morikawa quickly goes from college grad to major champion

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Only four other players won their first major before age 23 or younger — Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros.

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Guest Author: Dale McKee
Weekly sports column from Waynesboro native Dale Mckee

Latest News

Sports

REPORTS: Power Five leaders hold ‘emergency meeting’ about 2020 college football season, postponement likely

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By WAFB STAFF
Power Five conference commissioners held an “emergency meeting” on Sunday, August 9, to talk about the feasibility of playing the 2020 college football season in the fall.

Sports

Choctaw County Alabama public schools won’t play sports this fall

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Schools impacted by this decision include Choctaw County High School and Southern Choctaw High School

Sports

Arrieta tosses 6 scoreless in Phillies’ 5-0 win over Braves

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By DAN GELSTON
Jake Arrieta tossed six shutout innings for his first win in more than a year and Jay Bruce and J.T. Realmuto each homered to lead the Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 5-0 Saturday night.

Sports

State Games: Masters Swimming

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
State Games: Masters Swimming

Sports

Meridian Cycling Group

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.