Pelicans lose to Spurs, eliminated from playoff contention with Trail Blazers win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - Despite the return of Zion Williamson to the court, the Pelicans could not get past the Spurs on Sunday, August 9, and were later officially eliminated from playoff contention.

New Orleans (30-40) fell 122-113 to San Antonio (31-38).

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench to lead the Spurs.

JJ Redick came off the bench to lead the Pelicans with 31 points. Williamson added 25 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Ingram chipped in 17 points.

The Trail Blazers later held on for the 124-121 win over the 76ers to eliminate the Pelicans from postseason consideration.

New Orleans will face Sacramento on Tuesday. The Kings have also been eliminated from making the playoffs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.