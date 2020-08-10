Advertisement

Quitman School District begins school year in virtual setting

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Monday marked the first day back to school for students at the Quitman School District. All students Pre-K through 12 are beginning the school year through a virtual platform, either on a home computer or a school issued Chromebook.

School officials with QSD are going virtual the first three weeks to allow distance learning needs to be met, the teachers trained and PPE needs met.

”I guess in my words I’ll do anything I can to help those kids,” says Quitman High School Special Education teacher Kyle Barrett. “If it be in person with 20 or 30 students in my classroom or it be me looking over a computer screen doing video chat one on one, I’m for it.”

The Quitman School District plans to return to traditional classroom learning on September 8th.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

