Sanderson Farms Championship to be played without fans

Sebastian Munoz won the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship
Sebastian Munoz won the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sanderson Farms Championship will go on as scheduled, but without fans in attendance.

The tournament will take place from September 28 to October 4 at The Country Club of Jackson.

“As we have said from the start, our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” said PGA TOUR Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder.

Organizers hope to still host the Pro-Am events before the tournament, but say that decision has not been made yet.

A screening process will be in place for players, caddies and personnel during the event.

