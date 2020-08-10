Silver Alert for Grenada man cancelled

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Silver Alert issued Aug. 4 for Howard Elisha Buice, 75, of Grenada, Miss., has been cancelled. He has been located and is safe.

(The original story posted appears below.)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Howard Elisha Buice, 75, of Grenada, Miss.

He is a white male, six feet tall, weighing 177 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Buice was last seen wearing a white V-neck t-shirt, blue jeans and two different brown shoes. One of his shoes was slip on and one was lace-up.

He was last seen Aug. 3 at about 9:10 p.m. traveling north on Interstate 55 near exit 208 in Grenada County in white 2012 Ford F-150, with a beige strip at the bottom and a Mississippi tag, GA13314.

Family members say Buice suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about him, contact the Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.

