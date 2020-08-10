Advertisement

Silver Alert for Jakylia Nash cancelled

Jakylia Nash, subject of a Silver Alert in Hinds County, Miss. July 22, 2020, has been located and is safe.
Jakylia Nash, subject of a Silver Alert in Hinds County, Miss. July 22, 2020, has been located and is safe.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Silver Alert issued for Jakylia Nash has been canceled. She has been located and is safe. She was the subject of a Silver Alert in Mississippi July 22.

(The original story posted appears below.)

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19 year old Jakylia Nash of Pearl.

She is a Black female, 5′ 4″ and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Nash was last seen Thursday, July 16, in the 1000 block of Deer Park Street in Hinds County. At the time, she was walking and wore a pink shirt and black shorts.

Family members say Nash suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If you have information about where she is, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

