Storm chances increase for Monday

Monday Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Temperatures stay hot this week as rain chances increase. Heat indices will climb as high as 107 Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are in the low-to-mid-70s to start our Monday. Patchy fog is possible in spots this morning, but no widespread impacts are expected. Any fog should lift by 9 a.m. the latest. We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Monday with a chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Rain chances will be slightly higher today than compared to yesterday. Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s this afternoon, with the heat index between 100 and 105. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with a chance of stray showers. Morning lows by Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the next seven. The heat index will range from 102 to 107 on both days. Scattered showers and storms will also be possible on both days. Rain chances will continue to increase as we head into our day on Thursday; in fact, Thursday will be the wettest day of the next seven as there will be periods of rain and storms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-90s with heat indices of 100-105.

Rain chances will begin to decrease as we head into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will still be possible Friday and Saturday, but won’t be as widespread as what we will see on Thursday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the low-90s with heat indices between 97 and 102. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low-90s with heat index values between 100 and 105. Only isolated showers and storms will be possible for our day on Sunday. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat indices between 100 and 105 once again.

