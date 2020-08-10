Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 90’s all week with the chance of rain in the forecast everyday.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Isolated showers came through the area this afternoon as we had temperatures in the mid 90′s. Using the E-M-E-P-A live radar we are seeing a few more isolated showers with heavy rain move through the area. However, we will be dry in the morning. As you wake up tomorrow and start getting ready for work or even start off the week with a walk or run, we will be in the mid 70′s by 6 AM. Temperatures will reach the upper 70′s by 7 AM and continue to escalate into the lower 80′s through the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s tonight as you are going to bed, and we could also see a stray shower still hanging around the area.

Temperatures will become more mild by morning and we will see the rain clear out of the area. Temperatures will be in the mid 70′s so it will be a great morning to get outside because we will see more widespread rain for the rest of the week. We will heat up into the 90′s by noon and you can start to see a few afternoon showers moving into the area. Through the afternoon temperatures will start to vary because if rain comes into your area, the temperatures will drop a few degrees due to the cooler air. If you don’t see rain or a lighter misting of rain, your temperatures will continue to move up into the mid 90′s. Temperatures will start to even out by the time you are going to bed and we will see the upper 70′s and lower 80′s just like tonight.

This week we will be seeing our chance for showers go up everyday until Friday. This doesn’t mean everyone will be seeing rain, but it does mean that everyone is fair game. We could be seeing anywhere from half an inch to a full inch of rain. The days that you will most likely see more widespread rain are Wednesday and Thursday. As more rain comes in our temperatures will go down. So tomorrow we could see temperatures in the mid 90′s but with cool air and rain coming into the area we will see the lower 90′s as early as Wednesday and into the weekend. Once you get off of work tomorrow night it would be a great time to take advantage of a break in the rain and grill out with the family. The rain will be moving in as early as noon and sticking around until around 5 PM, but tomorrow is your best bet for time outside as rain chances continue to go up for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s by 6 PM and reach the lower 80′s by 8 PM.

Due to all of the rain coming through the area it would be a great idea to download the WTOK weather app so that you can keep information on where the rain is handy on your phone. Temperatures will reach the mid 90′s tomorrow by the afternoon, but wherever the rain may go the temperatures could go down. For the rest of the week we will see rain chances go up until the weekend comes around. As the week progress the temperatures will also go down as the cool air comes in with the rain. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70′s and the high’s for the week will be the mid to lower 90′s.

