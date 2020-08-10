Volunteer fire departments distributed nearly 15,000 masks in Clarke County

Clarke County, Miss. (WTOK) - On May 24, Clarke County held a mask giveaway event that was so successful that it led to a second drive-thru distribution on Sunday.

The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency gave out free masks at volunteer fire departments throughout the county. Each fire station had two boxes containing around 500 white cotton reusable masks. Enterprise Fire Chief Don Moore set up a distribution location at his station where 18-year-old volunteer fireman Brandon Buckley handed out masks to local residents.

“It’s a great thing to be given out free masks especially in here. Everywhere you go you have to have a mask on. This is nice that you don’t have to spend money on a mask when you can just pick it up here,” said volunteer fireman Brandon Buckley.

Organizers said there were nearly 15,000 masks distributed to the county. If you missed out on getting your free mask, you can call the county’s EMA office at 601-776-2256.

