Gov. Reeves notes decline in 7-day rolling average of cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves held a statewide news conference Monday to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in Mississippi and discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission.

Reeves said the 7-day rolling average of new cases peaked at 1,361 on July 31. he says it is now 932, a 30% drop. He commended the public for doing the things necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor said if there is even more participation from more people, to avoid large parties, not go to bars, wear masks and social distance themselves, the numbers would improve substantially.

Reeves said doing the right things for the next several weeks will save lives and allow us all to continue working and the economy keep moving.

“I’m optimistic about the improvement but I’m also steadfast in my belief that if we will wear masks and avoid social gatherings, particularly in large groups, we can make a difference. We’re at a critical point,” said Reeves.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says there have been reported cases of COVID-19 in 22 different school districts.

“We’ve had 19 cases in students and 15 cases in employees at this point,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs says that’s not a surprise since the virus in all communities. He says the cases and potential cases in schools remain a concern. Dobbs says masks must be worn and children kept as distanced as possible. Dobbs says his concern is greater for college students. He has heard reports of college students being back on campus and not social distancing and not wearing masks.

“We will not have high school football that allows for thousands and thousands of people in the stands,” said Gov. Reeves later in response to a question about high school sports.

Reeves says he plans to announce guidance on crowd size within the next couple of days.

Gov. Reeves also reported that Mississippi’s most recent seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 8.2%, number seven in the nation, and he says it shows the recovery from jobs lost earlier this year due to the pandemic is better here than most states in the country.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.