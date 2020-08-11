Advertisement

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As students in some states return to in-person schooling amid warnings from medical experts, a new report has found a noticeable rise in COVID-19 infections among children in the United States since July.

Over the past four weeks, there’s been a 90% hike in known COVID-19 cases among U.S. children, according to a report published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

More than 380,000 children had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 6. Nearly 180,000 of those were reported after July 9.

The data comes from state health departments in 49 states, New York City, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. The definition of “child” varied widely across datasets with the narrowest reporting only cases in those 14 and younger and the widest including cases up to age 24.

The worst hit states are California, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois and Georgia, which have all seen more than 15,000 cases in children.

Children represent just over 9% of the total virus cases in the U.S.

Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations in 20 states and New York City between May 21 and Aug. 6. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

“It’s not fair to say that this virus is completely benign in children,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice-chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases. “We’ve had 90 deaths in children in the U.S. already in just a few months. Every year we worry about influenza in children, and there are roughly around 100 deaths in children from influenza every year.”

Researchers say an effective testing strategy should be put in place to help communities properly determine if and when to reopen schools for in-person teaching.

The report is expected to be revised weekly.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

National

Cosby sex assault appeal takes on non-prosecution deal

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bill Cosby believes he had a binding promise from a prosecutor that he could never be charged in the sexual assault case.

National

Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

Politics

Sen. Doug Jones to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSFA Staff
The Alabama Democrat will give brief remarks on Monday, the first of the 4-day event.

Latest News

Health

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,700 people have died

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBRC Staff
In the last 14 days, 169,413 people have been tested and 18,801 positive cases have been reported.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Coronavirus

Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

National Politics

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House complex was not breached and no one under Secret Service protection was in danger. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine a motive and authorities were investigating whether the man had a history of mental illness.

State

Interesting development: ‘Mosquito flag’ is out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Miss. Dept. of Archives and History says a typo led to it being on the list.