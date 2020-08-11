City council discusses parks and recreation budget for 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held another budget work session Tuesday. At the top of the meeting’s agenda was funding for parks and recreation.

Renovations and upgrades are needed at many of Meridian’s area parks and outdoor facilities, including the Frank Cochran Center that caught fire last year and Phil Hardin Park,. which hasn’t seen an upgrade since it was built back in 1964.

“It’s a 60 to 70-year-old facility, it has been overused and we haven’t put much back into it. So we’re going to deal with the light situation out there,” says Mayor Percy Bland.

Parks and Recreations Director Trent Posey says his team is working to prioritize which parks need the most urgent attention.

“Due to the pandemic, some of our programs were halted. So we do have some available funds that we can use for some things, so we’re looking at getting a head start on some of these repairs. We minimized our 2021 budget, hopefully, with some of these repairs that we’re doing now,” says Posey.

Money set aside would be for anything from roof repairs to bathroom renovations to equipment.

“We’re looking to add more mowers, more equipment, for our crews to be able to go out and cut more. If you notice, we’ve got tons of athletic fields and a limited staff to do that. So we want to hire more staff, as well as more equipment to be able to get out and do a better job of keeping things fresh and clean looking,” says Posey.

The council also discussed replacing batting cages at Northeast Park and adding them at Sammie Davidson Park.

A budget is expected to be set during next Tuesday’s city council meeting. The current fiscal year ends September 30th.

