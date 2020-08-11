City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2020

LATONYA M GIBBS, 1975

2609 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

ADAM J HERNANDEZ, 1979

10461 ROAD 3401 PHILADELPHIA, MS

SHOPLIFTING

KENTON JOHNSON, 1997

3817 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CHRISTAYSIA D LANIER, 2000

2427 4TH AVE APT 15C MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

TIGER J CRUM, 2001

4823 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI; MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MARCUS T BARFIELD, 1990

2427 4TH AVE APT 9B MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LAVONDRA A PORTIS, 1996

3698 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JEFFREY PRUITT, 1983

2900 ST PAUL ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

DEMETRIC DONALD, 1988

4224 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

DARIUS STEVENSON, 1988

499 SPRINGFIELD CIR JACKSON, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; DISTURBING A BUSINESS; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHARLES E BRACKEN JR, 1986

4608 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

MARQUVEON D EVINS, 2001

804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

CHRISTOPHER KASPER, 1966

1325 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

JEANETTE PORTIS, 1956

4500 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

DARRIN HARRIS, 1993

5881 POINT WANITA LAKE RD CHUNKY MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

CEDRIC LANIER, 1985

2418 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

ALICIA D MORGAN, 1978

4426 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DELILAH S ROBERTSON, 1983

1900 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

JACOBY M DUNNIGAN, 1992

1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; VIOLATION OF ORDER OF AGREEMENT

JOHNATHAN M PATRICK, 1983

3975 A KOA CAMPGROUND RD TOOMSUBA, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

SHAUNTELLA MARSHALL, 1990

2704 VALLEY RD LOT 65 MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTING IN THE CITY; CHILD NEGLECT

ARNEKE GARDNER, 1986

270 COVENANT SQUARE DR BILOXI, MS

SHOPLIFTING

KRYSTAL WOLVERTON, 1986

946 POWELL RD LOT 7 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

FELONY ARREST REPORT

JACOBY M DUNNIGAN, 1992

1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

JUDUTH N EDWARDS, 1978

4147 GREENWOOD LN SHREVEPORT, LA

FUGUTIVE FROM JUSTICE

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 7, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 1:26 PM on August 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and his wallet was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:53 AM on August 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4700 block of 22nd Street. The victim stated he was assaulted then held at gunpoint and cash and his cell phone were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:27 AM on August 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:21 AM on August 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 3:33 PM on August 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:32 PM on August 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:19 AM on August 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:22 PM on August 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 14th Street. One vehicle and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:20 PM on August 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 1st Avenue East. One individual, one structure and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

