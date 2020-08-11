City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2020
ARREST REPORT
LATONYA M GIBBS, 1975
2609 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
ADAM J HERNANDEZ, 1979
10461 ROAD 3401 PHILADELPHIA, MS
SHOPLIFTING
KENTON JOHNSON, 1997
3817 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTAYSIA D LANIER, 2000
2427 4TH AVE APT 15C MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TIGER J CRUM, 2001
4823 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI; MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MARCUS T BARFIELD, 1990
2427 4TH AVE APT 9B MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LAVONDRA A PORTIS, 1996
3698 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JEFFREY PRUITT, 1983
2900 ST PAUL ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
DEMETRIC DONALD, 1988
4224 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
DEMETRIC DONALD, 1988
4224 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DARIUS STEVENSON, 1988
499 SPRINGFIELD CIR JACKSON, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; DISTURBING A BUSINESS; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHARLES E BRACKEN JR, 1986
4608 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
MARQUVEON D EVINS, 2001
804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CHRISTOPHER KASPER, 1966
1325 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
JEANETTE PORTIS, 1956
4500 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
DARRIN HARRIS, 1993
5881 POINT WANITA LAKE RD CHUNKY MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
CEDRIC LANIER, 1985
2418 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
ALICIA D MORGAN, 1978
4426 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DELILAH S ROBERTSON, 1983
1900 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
JACOBY M DUNNIGAN, 1992
1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; VIOLATION OF ORDER OF AGREEMENT
JOHNATHAN M PATRICK, 1983
3975 A KOA CAMPGROUND RD TOOMSUBA, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
SHAUNTELLA MARSHALL, 1990
2704 VALLEY RD LOT 65 MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING IN THE CITY; CHILD NEGLECT
ARNEKE GARDNER, 1986
270 COVENANT SQUARE DR BILOXI, MS
SHOPLIFTING
KRYSTAL WOLVERTON, 1986
946 POWELL RD LOT 7 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
FELONY ARREST REPORT
CHARLES E BRACKEN, 1986
4608 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
JACOBY M DUNNIGAN, 1992
1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
JUDUTH N EDWARDS, 1978
4147 GREENWOOD LN SHREVEPORT, LA
FUGUTIVE FROM JUSTICE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 7, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 1:26 PM on August 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and his wallet was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:53 AM on August 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4700 block of 22nd Street. The victim stated he was assaulted then held at gunpoint and cash and his cell phone were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:27 AM on August 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:21 AM on August 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 3:33 PM on August 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:32 PM on August 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:19 AM on August 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:22 PM on August 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 14th Street. One vehicle and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:20 PM on August 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 1st Avenue East. One individual, one structure and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
