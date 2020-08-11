City of Meridian Arrest Report August 11, 2020
ARREST REPORT
SANMARCOS HOUSTON, 1992
406 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DENISE EZELL, 1988
5121 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MARCUS JONES, 1983
913 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
NATALIE COLE, 1986
1906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
CHENTASHINA ANDERSON, 1993
3013 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
MICHAEL C FRENCH, 1967
2502 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DAPHINE L MOORE, 1970
2502 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MICHAEL C FRENCH, 1967
2502 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 1:54 AM on August 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of 9th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint then assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:35 AM on August 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:30 PM on August 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Front Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
