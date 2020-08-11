City of Meridian Arrest Report August 11, 2020

SANMARCOS HOUSTON, 1992

406 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

DENISE EZELL, 1988

5121 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

MARCUS JONES, 1983

913 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

NATALIE COLE, 1986

1906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911

CHENTASHINA ANDERSON, 1993

3013 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

MICHAEL C FRENCH, 1967

2502 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DAPHINE L MOORE, 1970

2502 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MICHAEL C FRENCH, 1967

2502 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 1:54 AM on August 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of 9th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint then assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:35 AM on August 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:30 PM on August 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Front Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.