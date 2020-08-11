Advertisement

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

By NICK PERRY
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Ardern said Auckland, the nation's largest city, will be moved to Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday through midnight Friday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home, while bars and many other businesses will be closed.

"These three days will give us time to assess the situation, gather information, make sure we have widespread contact tracing so we can find out more about how this case arose and make decisions about how to respond to it once we have further information," Ardern said at a hastily called news conference late Tuesday.

"I know that this information will be very difficult to receive," Ardern said. "We had all hoped not to find ourselves in this position again. But we had also prepared for it. And as a team, we have also been here before."

She said that traveling into Auckland will be banned unless people live there and are traveling home.

In this image from a video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, right, attend a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Ardern says authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.
In this image from a video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, right, attend a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Ardern says authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.(TVNZ via AP)

She said the rest of the country will be raised to Level 2 through Friday, meaning that mass gatherings will be limited to 100 attendees and people would need to socially distance themselves from each other.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the infections were confirmed after a person in their 50s went to their doctor on Monday with symptoms and was swabbed twice, testing positive both times. Six other people in the person's household were then tested, with three more positive results.

"Importantly, the person has no history of overseas travel," Bloomfield said, adding that the source of the infections remains unknown.

Until Tuesday, the only known cases of the virus in New Zealand were 22 travelers who had recently returned from abroad and were being held in quarantine at the border.

The country has been praised globally for its virus response.

New Zealand initially got rid of the virus by imposing a strict lockdown in late March when only about 100 people had tested positive for the disease. That stopped its spread.

Life had returned to normal for many people in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, as they attended rugby games at packed stadiums and sat down in bars and restaurants without fear of getting infected. But some had warned that the country had become complacent.

New Zealanders have never routinely worn masks, but authorities have been urging people to buy them just in case.

The outbreak comes less than six weeks before New Zealanders are due to go to the polls in a general election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

National

Cosby sex assault appeal takes on non-prosecution deal

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bill Cosby believes he had a binding promise from a prosecutor that he could never be charged in the sexual assault case.

National

Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

Politics

Sen. Doug Jones to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSFA Staff
The Alabama Democrat will give brief remarks on Monday, the first of the 4-day event.

Latest News

Health

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,700 people have died

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBRC Staff
In the last 14 days, 169,413 people have been tested and 18,801 positive cases have been reported.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Coronavirus

Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

National Politics

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House complex was not breached and no one under Secret Service protection was in danger. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine a motive and authorities were investigating whether the man had a history of mental illness.

State

Interesting development: ‘Mosquito flag’ is out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Miss. Dept. of Archives and History says a typo led to it being on the list.