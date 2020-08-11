Advertisement

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,700 people have died

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,781 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 66 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 99,926 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 3,925 probable cases. There have been 779,764 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 11.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 169,413 people have been tested and 18,801 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 13,366 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 10,581 and Montgomery has the third most with 6,825.

Here’s a look at numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTYCASESDEATHS# TESTED
Choctaw289121057
Sumter366181809
Marengo566163995
Pickens40892935
TOTAL1629559796

The health department also reports 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 12,070 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 10, there were 1,528 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

