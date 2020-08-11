Advertisement

Heat, humidity, and storm chances continue

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storm chances will continue to increase throughout the rest of the week as conditions stay hot and humid. A few storms will also be possible over the weekend. Temperatures on our Tuesday morning are mainly in the mid-70s. Patchy light fog is possible in a few spots, but no widespread concerns are expected. Tuesday will feature scattered showers and storms with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like it’s around 105 degrees this afternoon, and in some cases slightly higher than 105. We look to see partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of stray showers. Morning lows by Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday as high temperatures stay in the mid-90s. Heat indices will once again top out at 105 or slightly higher Wednesday afternoon. The best chance of seeing rain this week will be on our Thursday. This doesn’t mean we will see a wash-out on Thursday, but you are certainly more likely to see storms on Thursday than any other day this week. High temperatures will still be in the mid-90s with the heat index topping out at 105. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday, and there will be slightly less coverage than compared to Thursday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the low-90s.

Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into our day on Saturday as high temperatures stay in the low-90s. Storm chances will decrease a bit heading into Sunday and Monday. If you’re not seeing storms on both those days, you are seeing partly cloudy skies. Morning lows will drop back into the low-70s Sunday morning. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-90s. Morning lows will return to the mid-70s by Monday. Afternoon high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-90s once again.

