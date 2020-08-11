Interesting development: ‘Mosquito flag’ is out

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Here’s an interesting development on a story we brought you Monday. The “mosquito flag” that advanced to Round 2 in the process of determining a new state flag was due to a typo in a list of flag numbers submitted by one commissioner, according to the Miss. Dept. of Archives and History.

That commissioner has requested that the flag be removed from the list of designs still being considered. MDAH has been removed it.

One hundred forty-six designs are still in the running but will be whittled to ten and then five in the coming days by the Flag Commission.

