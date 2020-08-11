Advertisement

MCC set for Fall classes to resume August 17th

Meridian Community College set for Fall classes on August 17th
Meridian Community College set for Fall classes on August 17th
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 11, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Community College will begin its Fall Semester 2020 on Monday, Aug. 17, with faculty, staff and administration ready for the new start.

With an emphasis on safety, the College requires all students, employees and visitors to campus to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Additional supplies, including hand sanitizing stations, disinfectant wipes and face masks, have been gathered in preparation for the fall semester’s opening.

“Much is at stake, and we are all working very hard to do what we believe is best and in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines,” said MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner.

University Transfer/General Education classes are offered in a hybrid format for the fall term. These courses will not meet in person for the first two days of class, Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. Instead, sessions will meet online through Canvas, the College’s learning management system. During these first two days, instructors will introduce course content and give students an overview of classroom protocol for the fall term.

Students enrolled in a career and technical, nursing, or healthcare-related programs will need to report to class at the regularly scheduled times on Monday, Aug. 17, unless their instructor has previously notified them otherwise.

All students will be using Canvas and are encouraged to log in before the Aug. 17 start date.

To learn more, visit www.meridiancc.edu.

