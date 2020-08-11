Military Matters: VA to grant $2.1 million to Mississippi non-profits

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Veterans Affairs will grant $2.1 million to four Mississippi non-profit organizations under the Supportive Services for Veteran Families.

Mississippi VA Executive Director Stacey Pickering says with the money, the program hopes to end veteran homelessness in the state.

“They stood, raised their right hand, put on our nation’s uniform and were willing to stand on the watchtower to protect our freedoms and our liberties,” said Pickering. “For whatever reason, hard times or mental illness that falls upon them, this is a time that we as a society can come behind them and support them.”

Catholic Charities Incorporated in Jackson is one of the non-profits receiving grant money. The organization serves several areas including Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba and Kemper counties.

“I’m really glad to see these community organizations working alongside the federal VA {and} the state VA, to address homelessness and provide stable housing for Mississippi’s at-risk veterans,” said Pickering.

Pickering said there are around 186,700 veterans receiving benefits in Mississippi and the program hopes to be able to reach many more with the grants.

“That’s where our office comes in. They can go to our website at www.msva.ms.gov and they can click on the state officer or accounting veteran service officer tab and find the veteran service officer closest to them,” said Pickering. “We will help them navigate all their benefits, all their pensions, as well as any other programs just like this, to address homelessness.”

The grants will be distributed to the various non-profit organizations in October. For a full list of recipients click here.

