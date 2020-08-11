Miss. Legislature votes to override governor’s veto of education budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both the Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate have voted overwhelmingly in favor to override a partial veto from Governor Tate Reeves.

This is the first time since 2002 that the legislature voted to override a governor’s veto.

The bill in question is an education budget bill. Governor Reeves said that he vetoed a part of that bill because it did not fund a bonus pay program for teachers and schools that either maintain a high level of academic performance or show significant improvement.

But Republican Lawmakers said that it impacted much more than that one program.

The resolution passed the House 107-9. In the Senate it passed 41-1.

Republican House leaders sued the Governor last week over partial vetoes of bills related to school funding (House Bill 1700) and distribution of money from the CARES Act fund (House Bill 1782).

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.