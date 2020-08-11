Mr. Steven Morris Meador

A memorial service for Steven Morris Meador, 80, will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Christopher’s Chapel UMC in Jachin, Alabama. Rev. Alan Gantzhorn officiating. The family will have a private burial service at a later date.

Steven Morris Meador was born April 5th, 1940 in Ararat, AL and passed away at his residence in Fairhope, AL, surrounded by his family on August 9th, 2020.

Morris graduated from Choctaw County High School in 1958 with an outstanding high school athletic career in football as well as baseball and basketball. After graduation he attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss and played on some of the most outstanding teams in Southern Miss history, including his freshman year in 1958 when he helped the USM Golden Eagles win the UPI College Division Championship.

Morris was inducted into the M-Club Alumni Association Sports Hall of Fame at the University of Southern Mississippi on April, 26th 1980.

After college, Morris signed with the AFL Denver Broncos and after a season, returned to USM as a coach. In 1963 he entered the U. S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Hood in Killeen Texas in the 1st Armored Division’s 501st Administration Co. While in the army, Morris was appointed head coach of the base football team, the Tankers, and also served as the base postmaster. He was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant.

Following his military career, Morris returned to Jachin Al with his wife of 62 years, Cynthia Lanier Meador, and worked with family at Lanier Hereford Farm and also Jachin Lumber Company where he served as President.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Lanier Meador, Fairhope, AL. Three children, son, Steven Lanier Meador Sr., Jachin, AL, daughter, Cindy Meador Gafford, Fairhope, AL and son, Lyle Lindsey Meador, Jachin, AL. Five Grandchildren, Steven Lanier Meador Jr., Wesley Smith Meador Sr., Mary Margaret Meador Barkley, Helen Caroline Meador and Zeb Gafford. Two Great-Grandchildren, Wesley Smith Meador Jr. and Miller Alan Meador.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Smith Meador and Cora Lucas Meador. Siblings, Alva Benjamin Meador, Louise Cruit, Rosebelle Bush, Mary Alice Wainwright (T-Baby), Margarette Moody, Eloise Land, Tommy Sue Cogle, Gaston Callis, Clifford Callis, David Callis and James Henry (Jimmy) Meador.

Pallbearers: Wesley Meador, Zeb Gafford, Paul Gafford, Alex Deshotel, Austin Barkley, Richard Holladay, W.T. Clark, and Matt McDaniel.

Honorary Pallbearers: Johnny Lanier, Jimmy Allen, Ben Calhoun, Pete Douglas, Jimmy Havard, and Edgar A. Garcia.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christopher Chapel UMC c/o Jean Allen 1717 Linder Rd. Butler, AL 36904, or to Christopher Chapel Cemetery Assoc. c/o Lyle L. Meador 1708 County Road 32 Jachin, AL 36910.