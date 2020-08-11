Mrs. Mary Frances Ford Hughes

Private Family Graveside services for Mary Frances Ford Hughes will be held Wednesday at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Mary Frances Hughes, age 95, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away August 7, 2020, at Traditions of Smyrna.

Mary Frances was born September 20, 1924 to Martin Luther Ford and Mary Etta (Goodman) Ford in rural Clarke County Mississippi near the Snell community. She was the fourth child joining her older brother Alfred and older sisters Irma and Louise. She had two younger sisters, Marjorie and Sally Kate. She was raised on her father’s farm and became accustomed to the hard work that accompanied farm life yet had many stories of the fun she and her siblings had growing up “in the country”. She made a profession of faith as a Christian at an early age which influenced her life choices. During her childhood and teen years she attended Bucatunna Baptist Church with her family which was the closest church to their home. She began college at Mississippi College for Women but then transferred to nursing school in New Orleans with the hope of helping her mother who suffered poor health. Her mother passed away during the time she was in nursing school. After taking a break from school, she changed her major and transferred to the University of Southern Mississippi where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics and Nutrition. She was the first in her family to obtain a college degree. After graduation she moved back home to help her father on the farm and taught at Beat Four High School. She was living with her father when she met her future husband, Franklin Hughes. A mutual friend introduced them because he knew both of them to be devout Christians. (Mary Frances frequently alienated potential suitors by witnessing to them and making it known that she did not intend to be the wife of a farmer). Mary Frances married Franklin Hughes on June 2, 1950. They initially made a home in Meridian, Mississippi, later moving to Pascagoula and then Mount Olive, Mississippi. In 1959 they moved to Prentiss, Mississippi where they lived until 2007. After moving to Prentiss both of her children were born, Ben in 1959 and Maretta in 1961. They recall the monthly trips to the Meridian area to visit their Grandfather Ford, aunts, uncles and cousins who affectionately referred to Mary Frances as Aunt Mert. Mary Frances and Franklin were long time members of Prentiss Baptist Church where Mary Frances served in several roles including teaching Sunday School, Training Union, serving on the Women’s Auxiliary, and singing in the choir. Mary Frances was a teacher for many of her working years, but spent most of her career in Prentiss as a social worker for the Jefferson Davis County Welfare Department retiring circa 1988. In 2007 Mary Frances and Franklin moved to Starkville, Mississippi to be closer to Ben’s family. Maretta’s family enjoyed a shorter trip for their many visits. While there, Mary Frances was an active member of Faith Baptist Church. Franklin passed away in 2009 and Mary Frances continued to live in the Greenbriar community of Starkville until early 2017 then The Claiborne of Aldelaide (Starkville) until 2020 after which she moved to Smyrna to be cared for by her daughter, Maretta.

Survivors include: Her son, Ben (married to Lorraine Keegan) and daughter, Maretta (married to John Rohrer). Her grandchildren (Ben’s children) are Nora (Hughes) Watson, Maureen (Hughes) Wood, Lauren Hughes, Mary Kathleen Hughes; and (Maretta’s children) John Rohrer (married to Celia Boggan), Stephen Rohrer (married to Sarah Greenwald), David Rohrer (married to Marissa Butler), Paul Rohrer (married to Julia Tarroja) and Joshua Rohrer. Great grandchildren are Adalyn Rohrer (daughter of John) and Vivian, Ava, and Isaac Rohrer (children of David).

She was preceded in death by: Her husband Franklin; her parents Martin Luther and Mary Etta Ford; her sisters Irma Shirley, Louise Bunyard, Marjorie McCoy, Sally Kate Sollie; her brother Alfred; and her grand daughter Mary Ellen Rohrer.

