Funeral services for Ms. Rose Marie Baker will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ivy officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Rose Marie Baker, age 68, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away August 10, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Ms. Rose was a licensed practical nurse for over forty years, working for many years for Rush Foundation Hospital and Kindred Healthcare. Rose was a loving mother, cherished by many, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Amanda Phillips (Casey); her siblings, Keith Tidwell (Libby), Patricia Worthy, and Marilyn Kornacki (Ed); numerous nieces and nephews; and close friends, Julie Summers and Meagan Mathews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margie Tidwell; her siblings, Billy Tidwell and Diane Tuskey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org.

Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Due to current regulations, the funeral home is operating at half-capacity. Masks are required for entrance and social distancing must be practiced.

