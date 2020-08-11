Advertisement

Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

In this July 3, 2020 file photo, a memorial site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stopped by Aurora, Colo., Police Department officers stands along Interstate 225 before a news conference in Aurora, Colo. The local investigation in connection with the death of the 23-year-old Black man who died after police stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year will be led by a former Justice Department lawyer who oversaw its investigation of police in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.
In this July 3, 2020 file photo, a memorial site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stopped by Aurora, Colo., Police Department officers stands along Interstate 225 before a news conference in Aurora, Colo. The local investigation in connection with the death of the 23-year-old Black man who died after police stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year will be led by a former Justice Department lawyer who oversaw its investigation of police in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died last year after officers in suburban Denver put him in a chokehold and paramedics injected him with a sedative, sued police and medical officials Tuesday, accusing the Aurora Police Department of a longstanding pattern of racism and brutality.

In a federal civil rights lawsuit, Sheneen McClain and Lawayne Mosley said they were seeking both accountability for the loss of a “beautiful soul” and to send a message that “racism and brutality have no place in American law enforcement.”

The lawsuit alleges that Elijah McClain was unlawfully stopped on the street last August and that officers later sought to justify their aggressive treatment of the massage therapist by filing an assault charge against him and making a notation in a police report suggesting that he was connected with a gang.

Aurora spokesman Julie Patterson said the city attorney is reviewing the lawsuit but declined further comment.

McClain’s parents said in a statement released by their lawyer that their son was a creative and peaceful man who played his violin for cats at animal shelters to ease their loneliness and would not swat a fly.

His death got new attention after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Aurora police have drawn outrage for McClain's death and other run-ins with people of color.

On Aug. 24, 2019, police stopped McClain as he walked down the street wearing a ski mask with his headphones on after they got a 911 call from someone who reported him as “sketchy.” His family said he wore the mask because he had a blood condition that caused him to get cold easily.

Police body-camera video shows an officer getting out of his car, approaching McClain and saying, “Stop right there. Stop. Stop. ... I have a right to stop you because you’re being suspicious.”

In the video, the officer turns around McClain, who seems startled, and repeats, “Stop tensing up.” As McClain tries to escape the officer’s grip, the officer says, “Relax, or I’m going to have to change this situation.”

As other officers join to restrain McClain, he begs them to let go and says, “You guys started to arrest me, and I was stopping my music to listen.”

Police put him in a chokehold, and paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of ketamine to calm him down.

Police have said McClain refused to stop walking and fought back when officers tried to take him into custody and that they thought he was trying to take an officer's gun, which the lawsuit disputes.

In the video, McClain tells officers: “Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking.”

McClain suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support. A prosecutor said last year that there wasn't enough evidence to charge the officers, but the governor directed the state attorney general to open a new investigation. The city also is investigating its policies on using force and ketamine.

The lawsuit claims one officer jammed his knee into McClain’s arm “with the sole purpose of inflicting pain by forcefully separating Elijah’s bicep and triceps muscles.”

It also says two of the officers reported that all three of them simultaneously placed their body weight on McClain after a chokehold. One officer estimated that the collective weight on McClain, who weighed 140 pounds, to be over 700 pounds.

The lawsuit comes just over a week after Aurora police were criticized for putting four Black girls on the ground and handcuffing two of them while investigating a car they suspected was stolen. It was later found it wasn’t stolen. The department also just got a new permanent police chief, who said she’s committed to rebuilding the public’s trust and wants to empower police to think about whether they are acting on their biases.

Chief Vanessa Wilson has called McClain's death tragic. As interim chief, she told officers in response to the case that they no longer had to contact a person reported as suspicious if they were not committing a crime.

When photos surfaced of officers reenacting the chokehold used on McClain, she moved quickly to fire three officers, including one who was involved in stopping McClain. She called the photos “a crime against humanity and decency.”

____

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. AP reporter Thomas Peipert contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

National

Cosby sex assault appeal takes on non-prosecution deal

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bill Cosby believes he had a binding promise from a prosecutor that he could never be charged in the sexual assault case.

Politics

Sen. Doug Jones to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSFA Staff
The Alabama Democrat will give brief remarks on Monday, the first of the 4-day event.

Latest News

Health

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,700 people have died

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBRC Staff
In the last 14 days, 169,413 people have been tested and 18,801 positive cases have been reported.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Coronavirus

Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

National Politics

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House complex was not breached and no one under Secret Service protection was in danger. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine a motive and authorities were investigating whether the man had a history of mental illness.

State

Interesting development: ‘Mosquito flag’ is out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Miss. Dept. of Archives and History says a typo led to it being on the list.