Sankey remains comfortable with SEC medical experts’ assessment on moving forward with football season

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement via Twitter following the announcements by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone football until the spring.

Sankey told the “Dan Patrick Show” Tuesday that the conference’s medical advisory group has given the SEC presidents permission to move forward with preparing for the college football season this fall.

CBSSports.com reported Sankey specifically pointed to the conference’s additional health protocols but also reiterated that fans also have an obligation to continue to adhere to best practices, such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

The Big Ten became the first Power Five conference to decide not to play this fall because of health safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just a few hours later, the Pac-12 made a similar announcement.

Sankey’s posted message Monday on his Twitter account stated the best advice he’s received since COVID-19.

“Be patient,” he said. “Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.”

The SEC has announced a 10-game, conference-only football schedule that is currently set to begin on September 26.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

