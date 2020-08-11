SEC leaders, players share thoughts on playing football in the fall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Monday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey tweeted the best advice he’s received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new and you’ll gain better information each day.”

...Deveoped testing protocols...We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 10, 2020

Sankey’s tweet comes a day after ESPN reported Power 5 commissioners held a meeting Sunday to discuss what the plan will be if school presidents choose to cancel or postpone football and other fall sports.

No Power 5 conference has officially cancelled or postponed fall sports. However, reports have stated Big Ten presidents could decide to do so as early as Tuesday.

Reports also say the Pac-12 CEO group, which is made up of one president or chancellor from each of the conference’s 12 universities, is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss decisions regarding the football season.

As for the SEC, there have been no reports hinting that SEC presidents and chancellors may pull the plug on football and other fall sports.

SEC players, coaches and leaders have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on what has transpired over the past few days regarding college football.

Love the passion, perseverance and resilience shown by all of our student-athletes, especially during these ever-changing circumstances. We will continue fully supporting our student-athletes, coaches and staff, while keeping their health and safety our highest priority. https://t.co/gftPpP3Mnj — John Cohen (@JohnCohenAD) August 10, 2020

Thanks to the support of the ENTIRE Auburn administration, we are safer playing a football season. We have worked our entire lives to get to where we are now. Don’t let it go to waste. We need football. Listen to the players #WeWantToPlay — Bo Nix (@BoNix10) August 10, 2020

Wholeheartedly support our student-athletes, coaches & staff and commend our leadership from the @SEC, @UofAlabama & @UASystem for their direction and guidance as we navigate these issues. #WeWantToPlay #RollTide https://t.co/ULHwgCbtrD — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 10, 2020

On Friday, the SEC revealed the finished 2020 football schedule.

