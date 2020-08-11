Advertisement

SEC leaders, players share thoughts on playing football in the fall

New SEC guidelines
By Ellie French
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Monday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey tweeted the best advice he’s received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new and you’ll gain better information each day.”

Sankey’s tweet comes a day after ESPN reported Power 5 commissioners held a meeting Sunday to discuss what the plan will be if school presidents choose to cancel or postpone football and other fall sports.

No Power 5 conference has officially cancelled or postponed fall sports. However, reports have stated Big Ten presidents could decide to do so as early as Tuesday.

Reports also say the Pac-12 CEO group, which is made up of one president or chancellor from each of the conference’s 12 universities, is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss decisions regarding the football season.

As for the SEC, there have been no reports hinting that SEC presidents and chancellors may pull the plug on football and other fall sports.

SEC players, coaches and leaders have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on what has transpired over the past few days regarding college football.

On Friday, the SEC revealed the finished 2020 football schedule.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

