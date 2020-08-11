Advertisement

Sen. Brown on DNC, Gov. Kasich’s upcoming address, and the VEEPstakes

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) discusses VEEPstakes, Gov. Kasich's (R-Ohio) upcoming address backing Biden, and what he hopes comes out of the virtual convention.
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) discusses VEEPstakes, Gov. Kasich's (R-Ohio) upcoming address backing Biden, and what he hopes comes out of the virtual convention.(Gray DC)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says this year’s Democratic National Convention will be unlike any other in memory.

Brown considered running for president in 2020 but opted out of the race before ever getting in. Four years earlier, he was on the shortlist to be Hillary Clinton’s running-mate before she ultimately chose Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

In a Tuesday afternoon digital gaggle with the D.C. press corps, Brown tackled questions about next week’s virtual Democratic National Convention. Though they don’t share many policy positions, he praised former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) for his outspoken criticism of the president and backing former V.P. and presumptive Democratic Nominee Joe Biden.

Kasich is scheduled to speak at the Democratic Convention next week during primetime. Brown joked that he might have imagined Gov. Kasich protesting outside a DNC, but never would have dreamed he would be a keynote speaker.

Brown told reporters he has offered his suggestion for who Biden should choose as his running-mate but won’t be sharing it publicly. He spoke at length about what it was like to be in the midst of the vetting process in 2016 and the disappointment that followed after he was not the pick.

As for the convention itself, Brown did say he will take in active role in the process. While coronavirus led the party to swap venues, from a stadium to a digital space, he did say there’s important work to be done.

You can watch Sen. Brown’s interview with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura and other reporters in the video tabs below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Sen. Doug Jones to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSFA Staff
The Alabama Democrat will give brief remarks on Monday, the first of the 4-day event.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

State

Interesting development: ‘Mosquito flag’ is out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Miss. Dept. of Archives and History says a typo led to it being on the list.

State

Governor Ivey’s lawyers file motion to dismiss mask lawsuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellie Miller
A lawsuit challenging Alabama’s mask order goes before a judge in Montgomery.

State

Hospitality Flag no longer in the running to become Mississippi’s next flag... but the Mosquito Flag is

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
A flag with a large mosquito in the middle and 'In God We Trust' in tiny letters made it to round two

Latest News

State

Flag commission narrows choices for Mississippi flag

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Commission members will rank the top ten choices and then select the top 5 at the Aug. 14 meeting.

State

Mississippi lawmakers return after COVID-19 outbreak at Capitol

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By Jacob Gallant and Reggi Marion
Lawmakers also need to wrap up a budget for the Department of Marine Resources.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

State

Speaker Gunn sues Gov. Reeves over partial vetoes

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
The suit is over Reeves’ vetoes of the bills related to school funding and distribution of money from the CARES Act.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.