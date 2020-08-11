Sen. Doug Jones to speak at Democratic National Convention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., will be among the speakers at the upcoming 2020 Democratic National Convention. A spokeswoman for Jones’ office confirmed Alabama’s Democratic senator will give brief remarks on Monday, the first of the 4-day event.

This year’s convention will take place from Aug. 17-20 and will be a virtual event, as party officials have canceled in-person plans for the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, convention due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has already confirmed he will not be in Milwaukee to accept the official nomination in person. Rather he’s to speak on the final night from his home state of Delaware.

Jones’ addition to the convention’s speaker list comes as he seeks re-election to a full term in November.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is working to reclaim the seat in a staunchly conservative state, blasted Jones’ scheduled convention speech, calling it a “prime-time audition for a potential Biden cabinet position” and adding that “he’s turning his back on Alabama voters.”

Jones is up against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. The former coach won the GOP nomination by beating former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who once held the seat, in a primary runoff in July.

In addition to Jones, the convention’s speakers is expected to include some of Biden’s primary rivals, congressional leaders and others.

While Jones is confirmed among the speakers, the exact speaking time for each person has not been decided, nor is it clear what topics the senator will address.

