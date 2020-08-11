Special election today in Marion on MS Power franchise fee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents of Marion have the opportunity to have their voices heard at the ballot box today.

The Marion Board of Alderman passed a resolution keeping a 3% franchise fee in place that Mississippi Power pays to the town. The state only mandates a 2% franchise fee, so town officials say keeping the number at 3% will help with the town’s revenue. This process happens every 25 years.

“The Board has already passed and agreed to renew it, and now we want our voters to agree with us,” says Lisa Lindley, the vice-mayor for the town of Marion. “We just hope that everybody will come out and vote because it really is important for us to continue to get that 3% instead of the 2% that the state mandates for franchise fees, so we hope everybody will come out and vote yes.”

Voters will have until 7 p.m. to fill out a ballot at Marion Town Hall.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.