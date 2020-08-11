Advertisement

Students speak out on going back to school

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - School officials have weighed in on reopening schools. Parents have weighed in on letting their kids return back to classrooms. But what about the kids themselves?

Face masks, social distancing and regular temperature checks are a fact of life in every district with students on campus. But how are students coping with the changes?

“We had five months off. It was really great to be back with all of my teachers and friends that I’ve been knowing for so long. It’s different having a mask on, being separated six feet apart. I really enjoyed being back with everybody,” said Clarkdale High School senior, James Conner Alsobrooks.

“I missed my friends and teachers. I’ve been going here since kindergarten. I was excited to leave my siblings behind at the house. I had a great time so far. I love seeing all my friends and talking to them,” Clarkdale junior, Catherine Freeman.

As the adults worry, students from kindergarten to high school are faced with a range of scenarios for virtual and in-person classes.

“It was very exciting to be back at school to see everybody. It was different. We couldn’t do a lot of things that we usually could. We had to go straight to our class and we have bathroom breaks, which are odd. It’s a little boring because you don’t have all your classmates. In one of my classes, I have 5 people out of 14 people there,” said Clarkdale senior, Mary Culpepper.

Some parents are expressing fear over their children leaving home to learn, while some students fear they won’t have a semi-normal school year.

“My biggest fear is that it’s senior year and you want to go to school. Personally, I worry if too many people get the virus then the school will have to be shut down or result in online classes. If that happens, then we would get to be here with everybody,” said Alsobrooks.

“School could have been pushed back or they could have called it off. I wanted to come back to my senior year. I appreciate the staff and all that they are doing for us,” said Clarkdale senior, Kacie Jackson.

Face masks are required and teachers have limited the number of students going in and out of the classroom.

