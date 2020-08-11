Summer heat and showers likely Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms were few on Monday, but a few of us managed to get some rain. The chance for rain is going to get bigger and bigger this week.

This evening will be partly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms. They will fade by 8 PM, and the rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. In the clear spots, you will be able to see meteors from the Perseid Meteor Shower. The best time for viewing is after midnight. Tuesday starts with mid-70s for morning lows. The day will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will warm to a high temperature near 94 degrees away from those storms.

The scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a theme in the afternoons through Saturday. The showers and storms will diminish on Sunday and Monday. Severe thunderstorms aren't likely, but any time we have temperatures in the mid-90s, an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. Even non-severe storms can produce wind gusts over 50 mph and dangerous lightning.

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday night and Wednesday night this week. Clouds may block out the best of the show, but any clearing overnight will give you an opportunity for some sky gazing. Find a dark area. Don’t look at your phone or your eyes won’t adjust well to the dark, and you may not see much.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.