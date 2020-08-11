Advertisement

Gov. Reeves’ press conference

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tates Reeves accentuated the positive Tuesday at his statewide news conference. He says wearing masks works much better than shutdowns.

He encouraged the public to continue following the statewide mask mandate order. The governor says, “Please don’t back off now.”

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reported 644 new cases and 33 new deaths Tuesday.

“W have seen moderation in daily case counts and a flattening of new hospitalizations,” said Dobbs.

He also noted a decline in testing which indicates lower demand for testing.

The state has recorded 1,944 deaths so far due to COVID-19.

“Please know that the person who puts cause of death are coroners and physicians, not the State Department of Health,” Dobbs said. “If we see other factors, such as a car accident, we discount that (as a COVID-19 death).”

Dobbs also shared a report from schools that revealed 25 COVID-19 positive cases in students in various school districts across the state including in Webster, Tippah, Tate, Pontotoc, Jones, Forrest, Jackson, Holmes, Lowndes and Union counties.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Sen. Doug Jones to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSFA Staff
The Alabama Democrat will give brief remarks on Monday, the first of the 4-day event.

Health

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,700 people have died

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBRC Staff
In the last 14 days, 169,413 people have been tested and 18,801 positive cases have been reported.

State

Interesting development: ‘Mosquito flag’ is out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Miss. Dept. of Archives and History says a typo led to it being on the list.

News

City council discusses parks and recreation budget for 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Meridian city council discusses 2021 budget for parks and recreation.

Latest News

News

Special election today in Marion on MS Power franchise fee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Voters in Marion will decide whether to have a 3% franchise fee or a 2% franchise fee from Mississippi Power.

News

MCC set for Fall classes to resume August 17th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Hall
Learning keeps going: MCC begins fall semester Aug. 17

State

Governor Ivey’s lawyers file motion to dismiss mask lawsuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellie Miller
A lawsuit challenging Alabama’s mask order goes before a judge in Montgomery.

Health

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 68,293 cases, 1,944 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 644 new cases and 33 new deaths Tuesday.

Sports

‘We Want to Play’ college football movement gaining momentum

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joshua Gauntt
College football players from across the country are taking to social media saying they want to play.

News

Today's Weather Forecast - Andrew Samet - August 11th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Increased Chance of Storms