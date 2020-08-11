Gov. Reeves’ press conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tates Reeves accentuated the positive Tuesday at his statewide news conference. He says wearing masks works much better than shutdowns.

He encouraged the public to continue following the statewide mask mandate order. The governor says, “Please don’t back off now.”

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reported 644 new cases and 33 new deaths Tuesday.

“W have seen moderation in daily case counts and a flattening of new hospitalizations,” said Dobbs.

He also noted a decline in testing which indicates lower demand for testing.

The state has recorded 1,944 deaths so far due to COVID-19.

“Please know that the person who puts cause of death are coroners and physicians, not the State Department of Health,” Dobbs said. “If we see other factors, such as a car accident, we discount that (as a COVID-19 death).”

Dobbs also shared a report from schools that revealed 25 COVID-19 positive cases in students in various school districts across the state including in Webster, Tippah, Tate, Pontotoc, Jones, Forrest, Jackson, Holmes, Lowndes and Union counties.

