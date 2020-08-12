Advertisement

Child immunization records now accessible online

Immunization records can now be accessed and printed online.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. – In an effort to ease the stress on parents during back-to-school preparation, the Mississippi State Department of Health now offers a convenient way for parents to check their child’s immunizations record online and print out the required Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) for school registration.

MyIR Mobile is an internet-based portal that gives consumers access to their official state immunization records based on information housed in the Mississippi Immunization Information eXchange (MIIX).

MyIR Mobile allows users to not only see their own immunization records, but to also add family members to their profiles in order to see if their child is up-to-date or needs their next vaccination. If none are needed, a certified Form 121 can be downloaded and printed.

“Prior to this service, parents had to get the Form 121 from their pediatrician or healthcare provider. This always caused a huge rush in the weeks leading up to the beginning of a new school year,” said MSDH Director of Immunization Jennifer Fulcher. “This program will save time and save a trip to the doctor’s office or county health department.”

MyIR Mobile requires identity verification through a phone number or email address to keep records safe and secure. Only immunization records of Mississippi residents are accessible through this program. Mississippi is the first state nationwide that currently uses MyIR Mobile.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There is also a vaccination requirement for 7th grade entry.

MyIR Mobile is available at www.MyIRMobile.com.

Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.

