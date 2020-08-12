City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2020

CULLEN GENTZYEL, 2000

3111 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING X 2; TRESPASSING

RONALD C DIVINES, 1965

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MERCEDES CLARK, 1989

2428 OLD MARION RD APT L83 MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

LEANTE TILLMAN, 1991

1924 34TH AVE APT E MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2

ANGELICA M LEJEUNE, 1993

3741 DILLARD RD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CLEDARRIUS MCCONNELL, 1989

1420 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

RON K LEWIS, 1973

4567 BUTTS RD TOOMSUBA, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

TONIO MATTHEW, 1974

1909 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:15 AM on August 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 6:21 PM on August 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 2:19 PM on August 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3400 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

