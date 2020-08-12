City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2020
ARREST REPORT
CULLEN GENTZYEL, 2000
3111 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING X 2; TRESPASSING
RONALD C DIVINES, 1965
HOMELESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MERCEDES CLARK, 1989
2428 OLD MARION RD APT L83 MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
LEANTE TILLMAN, 1991
1924 34TH AVE APT E MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
ANGELICA M LEJEUNE, 1993
3741 DILLARD RD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CLEDARRIUS MCCONNELL, 1989
1420 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
RON K LEWIS, 1973
4567 BUTTS RD TOOMSUBA, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
TONIO MATTHEW, 1974
1909 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:15 AM on August 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 6:21 PM on August 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:19 PM on August 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3400 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.