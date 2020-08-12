Advertisement

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19, almost 38K recover

State health officials are tracking COVID-19.
State health officials are tracking COVID-19.(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,814 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 68 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 100,801 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 3,985 probable cases. There have been 779,764 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 12.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 169,413 people have been tested and 18,801 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 13,463 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 10,671 and Montgomery has the third most with 6,955.

Here is a look at numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Choctaw28912
Sumter36618
Marengo56817
Pickens41110
TOTAL163457

The health department also reports 37,923 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it's been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 12,230 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 11, there were 1,506 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

