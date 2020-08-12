Advertisement

Division II Gulf South Conference postpones high-risk sports until 2021

The UWA football team emerges from the locker room to face North Greenville during the 2019 season(WTOK Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - The Division II Gulf South Conference is postponing competition in football, basketball, soccer and volleyball until at least Jan. 1.

The league noted that the NCAA has identified those as high-risk contact sports that are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and personnel.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based conference's board of directors cited health and safety of athletes and others on campus, mandatory participation protocols from the NCAA board of governors, and the cancellation of Division II fall championships as reasons for the decision.

The league said it would evaluate options for spring seasons in football, soccer and volleyball.

The Division III New Jersey Athletic Conference also has decided to delay the start of conference play in basketball until Jan. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference’s board of athletic administrators also agreed to reduce the number of NJAC games played by each team from 18 to 9 for both men and women.

