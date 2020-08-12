Advertisement

Dunkin’ bringing back fall favorites earlier than ever

Dunkin' is bringing back its fall-inspired menu on Aug. 19.
Dunkin' is bringing back its fall-inspired menu on Aug. 19.(Dunkin')
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dunkin’ is bringing fall favorites back to their menu and introducing new fall items earlier than ever.

Dunkin’s limited-time fall menu featuring new and classic pumpkin-flavored coffee and espresso beverages, spiced drinks and bite-sized bakery treats will be back Aug. 19.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin', said in a statement.

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and Muffin, and the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich are classic items that will be back on the menu.

There will also be brand new items to enjoy including the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, Chai Latte, Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak and Cheese Rollups and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon.

Nelson described the fall Dunkin’ menu as an “especially robust menu of new products for everyone.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

National Politics

Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

COVID and college football: Who will play?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Big 12 plans to play football in the fall.

Latest News

News

Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

News

Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

News

Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

Updated: 2 hours ago
Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

News

Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

Updated: 2 hours ago
Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

National Politics

Running mates Biden, Harris kick off campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together for the first time as running mates as they kick off their campaign

National

Biden, Harris make united pitch in first appearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden, Harris make united pitch in first appearance.