Advertisement

EMCC will not be competing in football this fall

(WTVY News 4)
By Ellie French
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Community College Department of Athletics announced Tuesday the Lions will not be competing in football this fall.

In a statement sent out Tuesday evening, the department stated it had made the decision with the support of the East Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees.

EMCC chose to withdraw from playing football this fall due to safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Buddy Stephens said the school unfortunately doesn’t have the “necessary resources” to regularly test student-athletes for the virus like major college programs do.

“The bottom line is that our players’ safety comes first and there is nothing we are going to put ahead of that,” Stephens said. “I just felt like there were so many things that were unknown that we were going to be putting in front of our guys and to do that right now is not my job. My job is to make sure my players get a degree, play a little ball and are safe.”

In July, presidents of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges (MACC) voted to compete in football this fall even after the National Junior College Athletic Association voted to move football to the spring.

The MACC football season was set to begin Oct. 1 with a six-game, division only format.

Since 2010, EMCC has won six state championships and five national championships. With the winning tradition the program has, it makes the decision to cancel all the more difficult.

Stephens shared how emotional it was letting his players know they wouldn’t be suiting up in the fall.

“It was one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever had to do and I told the guys that,” Stephens said. “It was also, at the same time, the easiest thing I’ve ever had to do. When you looked at all the things that were out there and all the facts, the figures - it was a no-brainer.”

The school said with spring play uncertain, it will honor student-athletes scholarships. Student-athletes will also remain enrolled in classes and still be able to access team facilities and support services.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 10pm - August 11th

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sports 10pm - August 11th

Sports

Sports 6PM - August 11, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sports 6PM - August 11, 2020

Sports

Sankey remains comfortable with SEC medical experts’ assessment on moving forward with football season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement via Twitter following the announcements by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone football until the spring.

Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, taking two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

‘We Want to Play’ college football movement gaining momentum

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joshua Gauntt
College football players from across the country are taking to social media saying they want to play.

Sports

SEC leaders, players share thoughts on playing football in the fall

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
With uncertainty surrounding if other Power 5 conferences will cancel or postpone football, SEC players and leaders weighed in.

Sports

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season; Conference spokesman says otherwise

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Ed Payne
There are conflicting reports about whether or not the Big Ten has voted to cancel fall sports this upcoming season

Sports

Sports 6pm - August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
Sports 6pm - August 10, 2020

Sports

Sanderson Farms Championship to be played without fans

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Gallant
The tournament will take place from September 28 to October 4 at The Country Club of Jackson.

Sports

Morikawa quickly goes from college grad to major champion

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Only four other players won their first major before age 23 or younger — Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros.