Advertisement

FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia

A look inside a Huey Helicopter stationed at Tyler-Pounds Regional Airport's Historic Aviation Memorial Museum. A Huey helicopter flying over northern Virginia was shot at on Monday.
A look inside a Huey Helicopter stationed at Tyler-Pounds Regional Airport's Historic Aviation Memorial Museum. A Huey helicopter flying over northern Virginia was shot at on Monday.((Source: KLTV/Gray News).)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is investigating the shooting of a military helicopter during a training mission this week in northern Virginia, injuring one crew member who was aboard, officials said Wednesday.

The Air Force helicopter was flying over Middleburg on Monday when it was shot from the ground nearby, according to authorities. The helicopter made an emergency landing at the Manassas Regional Airport, and federal agents were called to the scene to investigate, the FBI said in a statement.

The crew members aboard the UH-1N Huey helicopter, assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, were on a routine training mission when the helicopter was struck by a bullet, the Air Force said in a statement. The helicopter was about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of the airport, near Middleburg, and was flying about 1,000 feet (300 meters) above the ground when it was hit, according to officials.

One crew member in the helicopter was injured but has since been treated and released from the hospital, according to authorities. The initial findings of the investigation show that the helicopter was struck by a bullet, causing some damage to the aircraft, though it landed safely, the Air Force said.

The squadron transports senior military and civilian leaders, along with high-ranking dignitaries, and also performs emergency medical evacuations.

Agents from the FBI's field office in Washington and from the bureau's evidence response team were called to the airport after the shooting on Monday. The FBI said it was working alongside other law enforcement agencies, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, in order "to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Patty Prince, spokesperson for the city of Manassas, said the airport received a call from the control tower at 12:20 p.m. Monday about an inbound military helicopter that had an onboard emergency.

Investigators are also looking to speak with any witnesses and have asked anyone who was in the area at the time to call the FBI.

___

Balsamo reported from New York. Associated Press writer Matthew Barakat contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

National Politics

Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

COVID and college football: Who will play?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Big 12 plans to play football in the fall.

Latest News

News

Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

News

Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

News

Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

Updated: 2 hours ago
Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

News

Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

Updated: 2 hours ago
Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

National Politics

Running mates Biden, Harris kick off campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together for the first time as running mates as they kick off their campaign

National

Biden, Harris make united pitch in first appearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden, Harris make united pitch in first appearance.