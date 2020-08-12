News
Advertisement
Kemper County Arrest Report August 12, 2020
ARREST REPORT
The Daily Docket
(WTOK)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT
|
Updated: 7 hours ago
Frederick Nunn 07-31-2020 Aggravated Assault
Nicholas Houston 08-07-2020 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault
Prentiss Sumler 08-02-2020 No Driver License; Speeding; DUI Other
Reggie Outlaw 08-09-2020 Careless Driving; No Driver License
Shermon Hunter 07-31-2020 Speeding; Driving While License Suspended; DUI 1st
Zachary Bourrage 08-05-2020 Felony Fleeing
, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.
