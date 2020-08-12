Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report August 12, 2020

ARREST REPORT
The Daily Docket
The Daily Docket(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Frederick Nunn 07-31-2020 Aggravated Assault
Frederick Nunn 07-31-2020 Aggravated Assault
Nicholas Houston 08-07-2020 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault
Nicholas Houston 08-07-2020 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault
Prentiss Sumler 08-02-2020 No Driver License; Speeding; DUI Other
Prentiss Sumler 08-02-2020 No Driver License; Speeding; DUI Other
Reggie Outlaw 08-09-2020 Careless Driving; No Driver License
Reggie Outlaw 08-09-2020 Careless Driving; No Driver License
Shermon Hunter 07-31-2020 Speeding; Driving While License Suspended; DUI 1st
Shermon Hunter 07-31-2020 Speeding; Driving While License Suspended; DUI 1st
Zachary Bourrage 08-05-2020 Felony Fleeing
Zachary Bourrage 08-05-2020 Felony Fleeing

, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Mississippi authorities arrested a shooting and carjacking suspect from Louisiana in Meridian.

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 11, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 11, 2020

Latest News

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 11, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 11, 2020

State

Arson captured on Ring doorbell camera

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Chris Thies
The fire was set around 3:45 a.m. Sunday on South 22nd Avenue in Hattiesburg.

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 10, 2020

Crime

$5,000 reward offered for info on Jones County arson fires

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By WDAM Staff
A reward is being offered for information on a series of arson fires in the Moselle area.

News

Meridian police lieutenant resigns following DUI arrest

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By Pat Peterson
John Griffith resigned from his position as lieutenant with the Meridian Police Department Thursday night.