Advertisement

Locals turning to homeschooling due to pandemic

By Emily Erikson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Classical Center for Learning has been providing homeschooling services for around a decade.

While their highest number of students enrolled within a school year has been forty-nine, because of the pandemic, they are seeing more students than ever.

“This year, we’re going up to sixty, and I know that doesn’t seem like a big jump, but again, for a small non-profit it is because now we have added an additional teacher and two additional assistants. So, the growth is definitely there,” said their programming administrator, Elizabeth Borders.

One mom in Lauderdale county turned her children’s playroom into a classroom and is homeschooling her three sons for the first time.

“There’s just a lot that is so unknown right now, and—I like the fact that—this is the one thing that I know when we wake up each day, this is what we have to expect,” said Rachelle Williams.

While this is a personal choice for her family, Williams said it simply came down to one of her sons.

“My middle son has hearing loss. Even with his hearing aids in, he still really relies on lip reading a lot. So, as much as I am very in favor of wearing masks-- him in the classroom with everyone around him having masks on—he’s just going to be like, ‘What’s going on?’”

Borders told Newscenter 11 she’s received so many calls from parents with questions about homeschooling as a whole, and she said it has to be a personal choice for each family.

“Parents have to decide what is best for their family and their beliefs and function on that and not maybe let the fear or other things affect their decision. It has to be, you know, a personal decision for their family.”

Both women said they understand school districts are doing everything they can during these challenging times.

Meridian Public School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter wants all parents to know that they are here for them every step of the way.

“We want to stress to our parents that this year is a different normal for us. We are experiencing something that we’d never thought we’d experience with the pandemic, but we’re prepared to support parents through-- and students through-- this process from learning from home,” said Carter.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

More storms for our Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see scattered showers and storms once again for our Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid-90s. Heat index values will be between 100 and 105 this afternoon.

News

Locals turning to homeschooling due to pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
Locals turning to homeschooling due to pandemic

WTOK

Tuesday evening storms blow down trees

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Trees fell in the wake of the wind from strong thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

WTOK

More showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
An overall rainy pattern will persist through the rest of this week, but the rain comes from scattered showers and thunderstorms. That means we won’t have all-day rain, and no day will bring rain for everyone.

Latest News

News

Students speak out on going back to school

Updated: 12 hours ago
Students speak out on going back to school

News

Military Matters VA to grant $2.1 million to Mississippi non-profits

Updated: 12 hours ago
Military Matters VA to grant $2.1 million to Mississippi non-profits

News

MCC set for Fall classes to resume August 17th

Updated: 12 hours ago
MCC set for Fall classes to resume August 17th

News

City council discusses parks and recreation budget for 2021

Updated: 12 hours ago
City council discusses parks and recreation budget for 2021

News

Students speak out on going back to school

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Face masks, social distancing and regular temperature checks are a fact of life in every district with students on campus. But how are students coping with the changes?

Sports

Sankey remains comfortable with SEC medical experts’ assessment on moving forward with football season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement via Twitter following the announcements by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone football until the spring.