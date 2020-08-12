Locals turning to homeschooling due to pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Classical Center for Learning has been providing homeschooling services for around a decade.

While their highest number of students enrolled within a school year has been forty-nine, because of the pandemic, they are seeing more students than ever.

“This year, we’re going up to sixty, and I know that doesn’t seem like a big jump, but again, for a small non-profit it is because now we have added an additional teacher and two additional assistants. So, the growth is definitely there,” said their programming administrator, Elizabeth Borders.

One mom in Lauderdale county turned her children’s playroom into a classroom and is homeschooling her three sons for the first time.

“There’s just a lot that is so unknown right now, and—I like the fact that—this is the one thing that I know when we wake up each day, this is what we have to expect,” said Rachelle Williams.

While this is a personal choice for her family, Williams said it simply came down to one of her sons.

“My middle son has hearing loss. Even with his hearing aids in, he still really relies on lip reading a lot. So, as much as I am very in favor of wearing masks-- him in the classroom with everyone around him having masks on—he’s just going to be like, ‘What’s going on?’”

Borders told Newscenter 11 she’s received so many calls from parents with questions about homeschooling as a whole, and she said it has to be a personal choice for each family.

“Parents have to decide what is best for their family and their beliefs and function on that and not maybe let the fear or other things affect their decision. It has to be, you know, a personal decision for their family.”

Both women said they understand school districts are doing everything they can during these challenging times.

Meridian Public School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter wants all parents to know that they are here for them every step of the way.

“We want to stress to our parents that this year is a different normal for us. We are experiencing something that we’d never thought we’d experience with the pandemic, but we’re prepared to support parents through-- and students through-- this process from learning from home,” said Carter.

