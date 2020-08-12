Advertisement

MHP implements Operation S.T.O.P.

Campaign promotes school bus safety
The law requires traffic to stop in both directions when the school bus stop sign is extended.
The law requires traffic to stop in both directions when the school bus stop sign is extended.(WHSV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol, working with the Mississippi Department of Education is implementing Operation S.T.O.P. (Safe Transport Of Pupils) traffic safety initiative.

The objective of Operation S.T.O.P. is to educate motorists regarding the dangers students face and to create a safer environment for school buses on the road. Throughout the school year, MHP will place emphasis on school bus loading zones and conduct saturation patrols in school zones in order to combat speeding and distracted driving issues.

“I encourage motorists to slow down and to watch for children at bus stops. We all want to ensure children arrive to school and return home safely, and we can help achieve that by paying attention to our surroundings and by not passing a school bus stopped for pick up and drop off,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

“Our future literally boards a school bus every day and the priority for our Troopers will be to ensure the Safe Transport of Pupils to their destination,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, director of MHP. “We urge you to join us as we invest in the future of our state.”

MHP will conduct enforcement activities regarding the Operation S.T.O.P. campaign throughout the 2020 – 2021 school year.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students receive meals through MPSD Grab & Go program

News

Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

News

Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

Updated: 2 hours ago
Louisiana shooting, carjacking suspect arrested in Meridian

News

Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

Updated: 2 hours ago
Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

State

Whittley extradited to Mississippi

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The suspect authorities say murdered an off-duty state trooper is also charged in a 2019 Gulfport murder.

Latest News

News

Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashleigh Fortenberry
The parent of a former Newton County High School student is alleging violations of Title IX by the Newton County School District that he said occurred in 2020.

WTOK

More heavy storms and lightning tonight and Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening will break overnight, and more showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday.

Health

UMMC/MSDH adds mobile COVID-19 testing for Clarke, Jasper counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Appointments are required at one-day collection sites.

State

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19, almost 38K recover

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 169,413 people have been tested and 18,801 positive cases have been reported.

News

Storms cause damage in parts of our area Tuesday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Lightning lit up the night sky for a couple of hours Tuesday night as strong storms rolled through. Local Emergency Management Agency directors discuss safety tips for when severe weather strikes.