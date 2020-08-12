Advertisement

Mississippi seeing some improvement five months since the state’s first COVID-19 case

(KNOE)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - August 11 marked five months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Mississippi. And for the first time in weeks, state officials are offering a more encouraging message.

We asked people how they’d describe the last five months of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

“One day to the next , you feel different emotions, sad, angry, scared, confused,” said Laura Gill.

“I thought it wasn’t going to be that bad,” explained Neely Robertson. “I just heard of a virus in other countries.. But I’m kind of tired of it now, wearing my mask every day. But I know we have to do it to protect people but I think it’s going to get better soon.”

“Kind of scary,” admitted Emily Cook. “You don’t really understand what’s going on. But I mean, after a while you just have to deal with it as it comes.”

Gov. Tate Reeves asked people to understand that there is good news.

“Two weeks ago, we saw 1,342 new cases,” said Reeeves. “Today, we had less than half of that. That’s good. It shows we are beginning to turn the corner.”

But it’s not time to let our guard down, rather, we should double down on our efforts according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

“We need to have the long view,” noted Dobbs. “This isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. In the summertime,people were ready to throw off the restrictions and go back to normal or even more than normal in some cases. And we paid the price for it.”

As for lessons learned?

“Expect the unexpected every single day,” described Reeves. “No matter what you plan for, no matter how many hours you spend looking at the data today, it’s completely different tomorrow.”

