More heavy storms and lightning tonight and Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will fade this evening, but another round of storms in Northeast Louisiana just before 5 PM will track eastward and could impact East Mississippi and West Alabama after 9 PM.

Wednesday Evening Storms Possible, But Not Guaranteed

Two possibilities exist with this. The first is those storms over Louisiana fade as they track into the rain-cooled air from our afternoon and early evening showers and storms. The second possibility is those storms intensify as they feed on leftover warmth in areas where our afternoon showers didn’t provide sufficient cooling.

Our FutureCast at WTOK favors the second solution, but other forecast data suggest the storms over Louisiana will fade. We will monitor the small scale trends that are predictable only hours at a time through the evening and make adjustments to the forecast. For now, know that storms are possible through midnight to 1 AM. If they form, they can be intense with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening, lingering showers and storms from the afternoon will fade. If the second round of storms materializes, it will impact us between 9 pm and 1 am. If those storms die before they reach us, we can expect some partial clearing. With or without the evening storms, we will get a break overnight before more showers and storms increase starting around 6 AM Thursday. That may mean a sloppy wait at the bus stop and a slippery drive to work. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the story throughout the day. An isolated strong storm is possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Looking Ahead

The heat may break next week with an unusually strong August cold front. Long-range forecast data suggest a cooler-than-normal period setting up from around the middle of next week through the remainder of August.

