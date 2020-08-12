More showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An overall rainy pattern will persist through the rest of this week, but the rain comes from scattered showers and thunderstorms. That means we won’t have all-day rain, and no day will bring rain for everyone.

The Next 24 Hours

We’re starting to see some strong signals of a shifting weather pattern next week. The next 24 hours will be the same ‘ole thing. Evening showers will give way to at least partial clearing tonight. If you can find some clear spots among any clouds, you should be able to see meteors (or falling stars or shooting stars - all the same thing) streaking across the sky. The low temperature by morning will be a muggy 75 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature away from the storms will be near 96 degrees. The heat index can be as high as 105 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Hot afternoons with cooling showers are likely again Thursday and Friday. Showers will be fewer on Saturday and fewer still on Sunday.

The Next Change

Showers and thunderstorms will increase late Monday and Monday evening along an approaching cold front. The showers and storms will end early Tuesday, and some noticeably cooler air may surge southward from Canada into our area. Long-range forecast data support cooler-than-normal weather setting up for the better part of the next two weeks. Most of this begins just beyond the end of our current 7 Day Forecast, so it’s something that should become more clear as this week progresses.

Perseid Meteor Shower

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks tonight and tomorrow night. Clouds will be a problem, but if you can find some clearing, it may work in your favor. Up to 50 meteors per hour are possible. The best time to view is after midnight through sunrise. Look north/northeast toward the constellation Cassiopeia, which looks like a big “W” in the sky. Also visible tonight, Mars will rise just before 11 PM; Jupiter will be visible until about 4 AM; Saturday will be visible until about 4:30 AM; Venus will rise around 3 AM, and Mercury will rise just before 6 AM and will be briefly visible around sunrise.

