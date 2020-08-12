Advertisement

More storms for our Wednesday

Wednesday Future-Cast
Wednesday Future-Cast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! After a stormy evening, things have finally quieted down over our area. Patchy fog has developed in spots, so be sure to leave some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Any fog that develops will diminish between 8 and 9 o’clock this morning. We look to see scattered showers and storms once again for our Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid-90s. Heat index values will be between 100 and 105 this afternoon. A few showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible after the sun sets tonight through midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70s by Thursday morning.

Periods of rain and storms will be possible on our Thursday. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will once again be in the mid-90s with heat indices between 100 and 105. Temperatures will cool down slightly on Friday as high temperatures are expected to be in the low-90s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday, but rainfall coverage will be a little smaller on Friday than compared to Thursday. Saturday will feature scattered showers and storms with highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Saturday will not be a wash-out but be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Sunday with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Sunday will be a bit drier than Saturday. High temperatures on our Sunday will climb into the mid-90s. High temperatures will continue to climb into our day on Monday. Partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for our Monday. A weak cold front will push through our area late-Monday into Tuesday. This will bring cooler air for Tuesday as high temperatures will only be in the upper-80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday; otherwise, we look to see mostly sunny skies.

