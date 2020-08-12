Advertisement

Newton Co. School District accused of Title IX violations in formal complaint

By Ashleigh Fortenberry
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -

Carl is the parent of a former Newton County High School student. At Monday night’s School Board meeting he presented the board with a letter of formal complaint alleging Title IX violations against the district.

“The way I was brought up, everybody needs to be treated the same. When you’re dealing with school children and Title IX, discipline is not real hard if you treat everybody the same, but at Newton County High School that is not even close to happening,” said Carl.

Carl, who wishes to be identified by his first name only, alleged that due to certain disciplinary actions imposed in this case, his child was prohibited from participating in any sporting events the following school year. However, he claimed that has not been the case for other students at NCHS, who received the same disciplinary actions.

“Right out of the gate we were told if you were sent to alternative school, you are disqualified from participating in the next year’s sports, but that doesn’t apply to everybody. That just applies to whoever they want it to apply to. You know it’s simple, Title IX, treat everybody the same. That’s all you have to do,” said Carl.

Carl said he has school faculty members and parents ready to confirm what he alleges.

“We’re through with the Newton County School District. We don’t go there anymore, but if they can do that to my child they can do it to anybody’s child and I’m not going to let someone run over children like that. Just treat everybody fair. Just be fair. That’s all you have to do. It’s simple,” said Carl.

In July, Carl filed a formal complaint of what he calls flagrant Title IX violations with the Mississippi Department of Education, accreditation and Mis-Conduct, Mississippi High School Activities’ Association and the National Office of Civil Rights.

Title IX states that no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

According to the newton county school district, this matter solely pertains to student discipline so the district is prohibited by state and federal law from commenting.

